Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls recalled over listeria fears

Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold by major retailers across much of the U.S. are being recalled by Fuji Food Products due to possible listeria contamination, the company said in a statement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products are sold in 31 states and Washington, D.C., at retailers and distributors including Trader Joe's, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Giant Eagle, Porky Products, Bozzuto's, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.

The problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the FDA of a company facility in Brockton, Massachusetts, which has ceased operations pending the outcome of an investigation, Fuji said.

"As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it," Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch said in a statement.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although otherwise healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled sushi, salad and spring roll products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates are on the labels. Consumers who purchased the recalled products should discard them, Fuji said.

Consumers with questions can call (888) 667-1504.

The recalled products listed below were sold in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Following is a list of the affected products and their sell-by dates.