Tracy Smith's favorites
Watch the "Sunday Morning" correspondent's picks of some of her favorite stories from the past.
From 2013: Fighting pediatric cancer
From 2018: Actor Paul Rudd
From 2019: The singer Lizzo
From 2016: Parrots
From 2019: The Temptations' story comes to Broadway
From 2019: Actor Eddie Murphy
From 2012: A visit to the Canary Islands
From 2021: Actor Leslie Odom Jr.
From 2014: Life after death
