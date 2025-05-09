"Tracker" star Justin Hartley teases shocking season 2 finale moment: "We drop a bomb"

The season 2 finale of "Tracker" is just days away, and the star of the hit CBS series, Justin Hartley, advises fans to get ready for a shocking, yet satisfying episode on Sunday.

"We drop a bomb," teased Hartley, who plays protagonist Colter Shaw, during an interview with "CBS Mornings" on Friday. Shaw is a lone wolf who uses his survivalist skills to find missing people.

Season 2 finale preview

Throughout the series, Hartley says viewers have slowly peeled back the layers of Shaw's complicated family dynamic while working to untangle the mystery behind his father's death.

"We have teased this … what happened to my father. How did he die? Was there foul play?" Hartley explained, adding that there have been some Easter eggs dropped throughout the series. "We started the series with that, and now at the end of Season 2, we've sort of systematically kind of picked it apart."

In Sunday's episode, Hartley said there will be a big revelation.

"It tells the story as well which is kind of cool. So it opens up a Pandora's box but it also tells a story, so it's very, very satisfying, which is great," he said.

As an executive producer of the series, Hartley said he likes Shaw being a "hero" – but not necessarily a "superhero."

"I think one of the things that people connect with is he's vulnerable, like he can get injured," Hartley told "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson. "And I think when you put a cape on..it loses a bit of that."

Hartley wants to keep his character relatable. In the finale, Hartley said fans will see his vulnerability peak in a unique way.

"You see him kind of fall apart in a way that you wouldn't expect. He is way in over his head and he hears this information and he gets overwhelmed and he kind of crumbles a little bit," Hartley said.

Record-breaking season

"Tracker" has climbed to the top of the charts as the No. 1 show on television, averaging a whopping 17.5 million viewers per episode.

"It's very humbling. It's an honor," Hartley said of the show's record-breaking numbers, thanking fans for spending time watching the show. The actor said it warms his heart when he hears that families are sitting down and watching the show together in real-time.

The "Tracker" season 2 finale airs Sunday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. "Tracker" has been renewed for Season 3.