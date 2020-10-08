Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an argument in July, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The incident occurred on July 12 when Lanez and Megan got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the H0llywood Hills, according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors said Lanez caused "great bodily injury" to the rapper.

At the scene, officers responded to a call of shots fired, where they arrested and charged Lanez with carrying a concealed weapon. At the time, police said an unnamed victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a foot injury.

Megan Thee Stallion, left, and Tory Lanez Getty

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, accused Lanez of shooting her after weeks of speculation about the incident. "Yes, this n**** Tory shot me," she said in a live Instagram video. "You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying."

Megan explained that she was too afraid to tell police she had been shot, fearing another police shooting.

Lanez's arraignment is scheduled for October 13. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison. The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.