Watch: Toronto Raptors parade live stream

Kevin Costner talks Season 2 of "Yellowstone"

Actor Kevin Costner won two Oscars for the 1990 western “Dances With Wolves,” which he starred in, produced and directed. Now Costner is bringing his talents to television as the patriarch of a powerful family of ranchers who are fighting to keep their land and legacy in “Yellowstone.” Season Two of the series starts this week. Kevin Costner joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his career and what it's like to make the transition to the small screen.