Watch: Toronto Raptors parade live stream
The Toronto Raptors are celebrating their 2019 NBA championship after a hard-fought six-game series against the Golden State Warriors. Today, the city of Toronto honors their team's first NBA title with a parade through the city. The parade starts at 11 a.m. ET at Exhibition Place and proceeds down Lake Short Boulevard along Lake Ontario. The route then turns northbound on University at Scotiabank Arena where the Raptors play before culminating at Nathan Philips Square.