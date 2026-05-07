14 tornadoes reported across Mississippi as powerful storms ravage hundreds of homes, knock out power

Destructive storms ripped through parts of Mississippi on Wednesday night, producing at least 14 reported tornadoes, authorities said. One tornado has been confirmed.

A 1-year-old child was missing after the storms hit, CBS affiliate WJTV reported, citing emergency responders in Lincoln County. Officials said at least 17 people were hurt to some degree.

The storms collapsed hundreds of homes, downed trees and knocked out power lines in multiple counties, officials said. A fire completely engulfed a home in Tylertown after witnesses say it was struck by lightning.

In Lincoln County, falling trees split a car and trapped people at a mobile home park in the small community of Bogue Chitto, WJTV reported.

"I was just watching TikTok on my bed and thought it was thunder. I went to my living room. I went back to my room, and the room's gone," resident Max Mahaffey told WAPT-TV.

In this frame grab from video taken by WDAM, damaged trees and a house or structure following a storm that tore through part of Lamar County, Mississippi, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. WDAM/AP

He said he wasn't injured, but his grandmother hurt her ankle and some of his neighbors suffered cuts and bruises.

The National Weather Service said "a very large and dangerous tornado" moved from eastern Lincoln County into Lawrence County.

Gov. Tate Reeves said multiple tornadoes were reported throughout the central and western parts of the state and that the state Emergency Management Agency was coordinating response efforts.

"Pray for Mississippi," he posted online.

Emergency officials in Lincoln County said the severe weather caused major damage and several injuries, but no deaths.

"Damage assessments are ongoing, there are multiple roads blocked in the county we ask that you please refrain from sightseeing as crews are working," the emergency management department posted early Thursday.

More storms were expected Thursday with the possibility of tornadoes across parts of Alabama, Georgia and Florida, the weather service said. Strong storms also were possible for parts of the Carolinas and Texas.