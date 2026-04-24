Tornado roars through Enid, Oklahoma, destroys homes, forces Air Force base to close

A powerful tornado in Oklahoma on Thursday ripped roofs off buildings, destroyed homes, knocked down power poles and forced an Air Force base to close.

The confirmed tornado moved across parts of Enid, a city of about 50,000 people in Garfield County near the state's northern border, according to the National Weather Service. Videos posted online show a rapidly rotating column of air touching down, along with totaled homes.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities and only minor injuries hours after the tornado passed through, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were going door-to-door in some neighborhoods to check on residents.

Tornado moves through Enid, Oklahoma on April 23, 2026. Justin Parrish/580 Wrecker

Enid Police Department spokesperson Cass Rains said there had been early reports of people trapped in homes and extensive damage.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management told CBS News Thursday night that some homes were destroyed.

Vance Air Force Base, in Enid, said in a Facebook post early Friday that it was closed "until further notice" due to "ongoing power and water restoration efforts."

"Only mission essential personnel required to support critical operations and restoration of base utilities should report for duty" the base added. "All other personnel should remain at home and monitor official base communication channels for updates and reporting instructions."

Earlier, the base said the extent of the twister's damage wasn't immediately clear and officials were "conducting accountability procedures to ensure all personnel are safe and accounted for."

CBS Oklahoma City affiliate KWTV reported that the Oakwood Christian Church in Enid "opened its doors Thursday night to act as a shelter for those affected by tornadoes."

In a social media post, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said, "Please join me in praying for the Enid community, which has been severely impacted by tonight's tornado."