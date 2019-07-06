Video captures possible "landspout" tornado in New Jersey
Mount Laurel, N.J. -- Forecasters are checking out reports of a possible "landspout" tornado in southern New Jersey, where some damage has been reported. The National Weather Service says a team has been sent out to investigate the reported activity shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in Mount Laurel near Interstate 295's exit 36 and the New Jersey Turnpike's exit four.
The Mount Laurel Fire Department posted video of the possible tornado on its Facebook page.
Meteorologist Dean Iovino says some damage has been reported, but initial reports suggest only minor damage to buildings and a parked car.
Iovino says a landspout spins up from the ground during thunderstorm activity rather than dropping from a cloud. It's difficult to pick up on Doppler radar because it's close to the ground and below the radar beam.