Video captures possible "landspout" tornado in New Jersey

Mount Laurel, N.J. -- Forecasters are checking out reports of a possible "landspout" tornado in southern New Jersey, where some damage has been reported. The National Weather Service says a team has been sent out to investigate the reported activity shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in Mount Laurel near Interstate 295's exit 36 and the New Jersey Turnpike's exit four.

The Mount Laurel Fire Department posted video of the possible tornado on its Facebook page.

Personnel are actively working at several incidents with damage in an isolated area of Mount Laurel on Gaither Drive from a reported tornado visible in this video. The National Weather Service-Mount Holly and NOAA were advised and provided information to investigate. #NOAA #skywarn Posted by Mount Laurel Fire Department on Saturday, July 6, 2019

Meteorologist Dean Iovino says some damage has been reported, but initial reports suggest only minor damage to buildings and a parked car.

Iovino says a landspout spins up from the ground during thunderstorm activity rather than dropping from a cloud. It's difficult to pick up on Doppler radar because it's close to the ground and below the radar beam.