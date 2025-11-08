Powerful tornado flattens Brazilian town, killing at least 6 and injuring hundreds

A powerful tornado hit Brazil's southern state of Parana, killing six people and injuring more than 400 others Friday night, state officials said Saturday.

The tornado, which hit speeds of more than 155 mph, destroyed dozens of homes in Rio Bonito do Iguacu, a town of about 14,000 residents, and prompted the government to declare an emergency in the affected region.

"It destroyed everything. It destroyed the town, houses, schools. What will become of us?" Roselei Dalcandon told AFP as she stood by a pile of rubble that used to be her shop.

Aerial view of destroyed buildings after a tornado hit Rio Bonito do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, on Nov. 8, 2025. Parana State Government/Handout via REUTERS

State officials in a statement said at least one person was missing hours after the tornado touched down. Five of the killed were adults and the sixth was a 14-year-old girl. The number of people missing is expected to rise, officials said.

The government said that 437 people, including children and pregnant women, had received medical attention at hospitals and on-site units. Of those, at least 10 underwent surgery and nine remained in serious condition.

Aerial view of destroyed houses after a tornado hit Rio Bonito do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, on Nov. 8, 2025. Parana State Government/Handout via REUTERS

Civil defense officials estimated that about 90% of the town suffered some damage.

On social media, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with the victims.

"We will continue supporting the Paraná population. And providing all the necessary assistance," he said.