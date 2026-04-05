Actress Tori Spelling hospitalized after Southern California crash; authorities investigating cause

Actress Tori Spelling was involved in a two-car crash in southern Riverside County, about 80 miles from Los Angeles, on Thursday evening, her manager has confirmed with CBS LA.

It happened at around 5:45 p.m. local itme near the 28000 block of Rancho California Road in Temecula, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, who confirmed the incident based on reports from other news outlets. They said that deputies arrived and found both cars with collision damage.

Deputies said that all of the occupants of both vehicles were medically evaluated at the scene, but did not report any hospitalizations from the collision.

Spelling's manager, however, said that she and four of her children were taken to the hospital in three separate ambulances for various injuries sustained in the crash.

"No arrests were made, and the cause of the collision remains under investigation," Riverside County deputies said.

Spelling is most known for her roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Scary Movie 2," as well as "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood," her reality television show with former husband Dean McDermott. Along with her extensive acting history, Spelling is also known for her six memoirs, one of which was a New York Times bestseller.

A Los Angeles native, Spelling is the daughter of former Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling and author Candy Spelling.