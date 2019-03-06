Top Democrats hold press conference on net neutrality

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are holding a press conference to unveil net neutrality legislation, in response to the Trump administration's rollback of Obama-era rules which required internet service providers treat all online content, apps and traffic equally.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced his intention to repeal the regulations in 2017, and began rolling back net neutrality rules last year. Democrats have strongly condemned the Trump administration's decision. Legislation to repeal the new FCC rules passed in the Senate last year, but did not pass the then-Republican majority House. If the same Republicans in the Senate continue to support net neutrality, it is possible that the new legislation could pass both houses.