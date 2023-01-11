Here are the top places to work, according to their employees

Some of the best places to work in the U.S. include software firm Gainsight, cloud storage company Box and mental health services provider Telemynd, according to those who work there.

Employees at those companies say they like their colleagues, enjoy how managers give them a more flexible schedule and appreciate their pay rate, according to a ranking released Tuesday by Glassdoor.

In an era marked by conflict between workers and employers — including job-hopping, union formation, more than 300 strikes and pushes for higher pay amid record inflation — the rankings show that some employers, at least, are hitting the mark, Glassdoor said.

"The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences," CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong said in a statement.

Glassdoor's findings are based on reviews that employees anonymously submitted to the website between October 2021 and October 2022. The job review website asked workers to rate their employer based on the CEO, workplace diversity, work-life balance, compensation and other metrics. Employees were also asked if they'd recommend a friend to work where they do.

After receiving 2.3 million reviews, Glassdoor created a top 100 list of best large-company employers. The top 10 from that list include:

Gainsight Box Bain & Company McKinsey & Company NVIDIA Mathworks Boston Consulting Group Google ServiceNow In-N-Out Burger

This year's ranking marks the first time Gainsight joined the list. The California-based tech firm, which sells software that other companies use to manage customer data, was launched in 2009 and has grown to roughly 1,300 employees nationwide. In Glassdoor reviews, Gainsight employees praised the company's efforts to increase diversity among staff. "This is the most supportive, understanding and family-friendly company I have ever worked for," an employee based in Missouri said.

More than 35 other companies — including Lego, Spotify and Toast — joined the list for the first time as well, Glassdoor said. Bain & Company and Google, which have been on Glassdoor's list for the past 15 years, boast about strong diversity and workplace culture as company traits that make them great places to work. In-N-Out Burger, the only fast-food employer on the top 10 list, got high marks for flexible hours.

Glassdoor also ranked the top 50 employers among small and medium companies. The top 10 from that list include:

Goodwin Recruiting Telemynd JJ Taylor Pariveda Ironclad Qualified CaptivateIQ Schellman Everlaw Barber Nichols

Goodwin Recruiting is a New Hampshire-based headhunting firm focused on hospitality jobs. It has made the Forbes list of America's best recruiting firms for the past three years.

"The leadership team at Goodwin is really amazing and the support and recognition have helped me stay motivated and successful," a senior recruiter for the company wrote in a Glassdoor review.

The job market has been on a tear for the last 18 months as companies shook off pandemic pauses and welcomed workers back into the office. U.S. employers added 6.7 million jobs in 2021 and an average of 375,000 jobs every month of last year, more than making up for losses incurred in the pandemic.

But as jobs returned by the thousands, workers began demanding higher pay, remote work roles and better benefits. Increasingly emboldened workers have also led a wave of new union formations, spearheaded by employees at Amazon, Apple and Starbucks.