U.S. added 223,000 jobs in December, capping off strong 2022

By Irina Ivanova

The red-hot job market capped off 2022 on a high note, with employers adding 223,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department reported Friday.

While the payroll numbers reflect a slowdown from the pace of job creation earlier in the year, they are still above economists' predictions that businesses had added about 200,000 jobs last month.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

This is a developing story.

