Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Cowboys star Tony Romo arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Wisconsin, sheriff says

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports NFL analyst Tony Romo was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk in Milwaukee, the county sheriff's office confirmed.

Romo was pulled over around 6 p.m. Thursday driving southbound on I-43 near downtown Milwaukee, according to an arrest report. The report said he performed poorly on a field sobriety test, so deputies took him into custody on suspicion of OWI, or operating while intoxicated. He was booked at the Milwaukee County Jail and released around 11 p.m.

Romo has a court date scheduled for Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m. 

He is a native of Burlington, Wisconsin, about 30 miles southwest of Milwaukee. 

CBS Sports declined to comment.

The sheriff's office said the matter remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue