Tony Awards 2022: Complete list of nominees and winners

The 75th annual Tony Awards are being held Sunday night to honor the top performances from the theater industry, following two years of Broadway disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony is being held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and will be hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose.

"A Strange Loop" comes into the night with 11 nominations, the most for any show. "MJ: The Musical" and "Paradise Square" each scored 10 nominations of their own.

The show will feature musical performances from "The Music Man," "A Strange Loop," "Company" and many more. Samuel L. Jackson, David Alan Grier, Skylar Astin, and Cynthia Erivo are among those scheduled to present awards.

The show will air on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET. For the first time ever, the ceremony will air live on the West Coast. A streaming-exclusive special, "The Tony Awards: Act One," hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, will air at 7 p.m. on Paramount+.

Best New Musical

"Girl From the North Country"

"MJ"

"Mr. Saturday Night"

"Paradise Square"

"Six: The Musical"

"A Strange Loop"

Best Musical Revival

"Caroline, or Change"

"Company"

"The Music Man"

Best New Play

"Clyde's"

"Hangmen"

"The Lehman Trilogy"

"The Minutes"

"Skeleton Crew"

Best Play Revival

"American Buffalo"

"For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf"

"How I Learned to Drive"

"Take Me Out"

"Trouble in Mind"

Best Book of a Musical

Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan, "Paradise Square"

Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, "Mr. Saturday Night"

Michael R. Jackson, "A Strange Loop"

Conor McPherson, "Girl From the North Country"

Lynn Nottage, "MJ"

Best Original Score

"Flying Over Sunset," music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Michael Korie

"Mr. Saturday Night," music by Jason Robert Brown; lyrics by Amanda Green

"Paradise Square," music by Jason Howland and Larry Kirwan; lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare

"Six: The Musical," music and lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

"A Strange Loop," music and lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Camille A. Brown, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf"

Sam Mendes, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Neil Pepe, "American Buffalo"

Les Waters, "Dana H."

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, "A Strange Loop"

Marianne Elliott, "Company"

Conor McPherson, "Girl From the North Country"

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, "Six: The Musical"

Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Adam Godley, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Adrian Lester, "The Lehman Trilogy"

David Morse, "How I Learned to Drive"

Sam Rockwell, "American Buffalo"

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, "Lackawanna Blues"

David Threlfall, "Hangmen"

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Gabby Beans, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

LaChanze, "Trouble in Mind"

Ruth Negga, "Macbeth"

Deirdre O'Connell, "Dana. H"

Mary-Louise Parker, "How I Learned to Drive"

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Billy Crystal, "Mr. Saturday Night"

Myles Frost, "MJ"

Hugh Jackman, "The Music Man"

Rob McClure, "Mrs. Doubtfire"

Jaquel Spivey, "A Strange Loop"

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, "Caroline, or Change"

Carmen Cusack, "Flying Over Sunset"

Sutton Foster, "The Music Man"

Joaquina Kalukango, "Paradise Square"

Mare Winningham, "Girl From the North Country"

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Alfie Allen, "Hangmen"

Chuck Cooper, "Trouble in Mind"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Take Me Out"

Ron Cephas Jones, "Clyde's"

Michael Oberholtzer, "Take Me Out"

Jesse Williams, "Take Me Out"

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Uzo Aduba, "Clyde's"

Rachel Dratch, "POTUS"

Kenita R. Miller, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf"

Phylicia Rashad, "Skeleton Crew"

Julie White, "POTUS"

Kara Young, "Clyde's"

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle, "Company"

Sidney DuPont, "Paradise Square"

Jared Grimes, "Funny Girl"

John-Andrew Morrison, "A Strange Loop"

A.J. Shively, "Paradise Square"

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, "Girl From the North Country"

Shoshana Bean, "Mr. Saturday Night"

Jayne Houdyshell, "The Music Man"

L Morgan Lee, "A Strange Loop"

Patti LuPone, "Company"

Jennifer Simard, "Company"

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, "POTUS"

Es Devlin, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Anna Fleischle, "Hangmen"

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, "Skeleton Crew"

Scott Pask, "American Buffalo"

Adam Rigg, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, "Flying Over Sunset"

Bunny Christie, "Company"

Arnulfo Maldonado, "A Strange Loop"

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, "MJ"

Allen Moyer, "Paradise Square"

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Sarafina Bush, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf"

Jane Greenwood, "Plaza Suite"

Jennifer Moeller, "Clyde's"

Emilio Sosa, "Skeleton Crew"

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis, "Caroline, or Change"

Toni-Leslie James, "Paradise Square"

William Ivey Long, "Diana, the Musical"

Santo Loquasto, "The Music Man"

Gabriella Slade, "Six: The Musical"

Paul Tazewell, "MJ"

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, "Hangmen"

Jiyoun Chang, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf"

Jon Clark, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Jane Cox, "Macbeth"

Yi Zhao, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, "Company"

Tim Deiling, "Six: The Musical"

Donald Holder, "Paradise Square"

Natasha Katz, "MJ"

Bradley King, "Flying Over Sunset"

Jen Schriever, "A Strange Loop"

Best Sound Design of a Play

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Justin Ellington, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf"

Mikhail Fiksel, "Dana H."

Palmer Hefferan, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Mikaal Sulaiman, "Macbeth"

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, "Girl From the North Country"

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, "Company"

Paul Gatehouse, "Six: The Musical"

Drew Levy, "A Strange Loop"

Gareth Owen, "MJ"

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf"

Warren Carlyle, "The Music Man"

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, "Six: The Musical"

Bill T. Jones, "Paradise Square"

Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"

Best Orchestrations