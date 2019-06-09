Dangerous ticks are on the rise

There are new concerns about previously-rare types of tick-borne diseases being seen more frequently in the United States. The blacklegged tick not only spreads Lyme disease, it can also transmit a serious virus that may have killed one man and made another sick in New Jersey. In Kentucky, a two-year-old boy is reportedly recovering from another tick-borne disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to discuss how to protect yourself from ticks, how to remove them and the consequences of some tick-borne diseases.