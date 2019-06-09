Tonys 2019: "Hadestown" the big winner
"Hadestown," the brooding musical about the underworld, had a heavenly night at the Tony Awards, winning eight trophies Sunday night including best new musical and getting a rare win for a female director of a musical.
Playwright Jez Butterworth's "The Ferryman" was crowned best play.
In the four lead actor and actress categories, Bryan Cranston won his second acting Tony, but theater veterans Elaine May, Santino Fontana and Stephanie J. Block each won for the first time.
The crowd at Radio City Music Hall erupted when Ali Stroker made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award. Stroker, paralyzed from the chest down due to a car crash when she was 2, won for featured actresses in a musical for her work in a dark revival of "Oklahoma!"
Rachel Chavkin, the only woman to helm a new Broadway musical this season, won the Tony for best director of a musical for "Hadestown."
She told the crowd she was sorry to be such a rarity on Broadway, saying, "There are so many women who are ready to go. There are so many people of color who are ready to go." A lack of strides in embracing diversity on Broadway, she said, "is not a pipeline issue" but a lack of imagination.
Broadway's biggest night was hosted by James Corden of "The Late Late Show."
"Hadestown" had 14 nominations going in -- the most of any production this year,
Best play
- Choir Boy
- WINNER: The Ferryman
- Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
- Ink
- What the Constitution Means to Me
Best musical
- Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
- Beetlejuice
- WINNER: Hadestown
- The Prom
- Tootsie
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
- Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
- WINNER: Bryan Cranston, Network
- Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Adam Driver, Burn This
- Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
- Annette Bening, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
- Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
- WINNER: Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
- Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
- Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
- Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
- Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
- Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
- Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
- Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
- WINNER: Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
- WINNER: Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
- Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
- Beth Leavel, The Prom
- Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
- Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Best revival of a play
- Arthur Miller's All My Sons
- WINNER: The Boys in the Band
- Burn This
- Torch Song
- The Waverly Gallery
Best revival of a musical
- Kiss Me, Kate
- WINNER: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Best book of a musical
- Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Dominique Morisseau
- Beetlejuice, Scott Brown & Anthony King
- Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell
- The Prom, Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin
- WINNER: Tootsie, Robert Horn
Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre
- Be More Chill, Music & Lyrics: Joe Iconis
- Beetlejuice, Music & Lyrics: Eddie Perfect
- WINNER: Hadestown, Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell
- The Prom, Music: Matthew Sklar, Lyrics: Chad Beguelin
- To Kill a Mockingbird, Music: Adam Guettel
- Tootsie, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
- WINNER: Bertie Carvel, Ink
- Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
- Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
- Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
- Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
- WINNER: Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
- Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
- Ruth Wilson, King Lear
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
- WINNER: André De Shields, Hadestown
- Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
- Patrick Page, Hadestown
- Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
- Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
- Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
- Amber Gray, Hadestown
- Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
- WINNER: Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
- Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Best scenic design of a play
- Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Bunny Christie, Ink
- WINNER: Rob Howell, The Ferryman
- Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
- Jan Versweyveld, Network
Best scenic design of a musical
- Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
- Peter England, King Kong
- WINNER: Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
- Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
- David Korins, Beetlejuice
Best costume design of a play
- WINNER: Rob Howell, The Ferryman
- Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
- Clint Ramos, Torch Song
- Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
- Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
Best costume design of a musical
- Michael Krass, Hadestown
- William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
- William Ivey Long, Tootsie
- WINNER: Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
- Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best lighting design of a play
- Neil Austin, Ink
- Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
- Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
- Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network
Best lighting design of a musical
- Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
- Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
- WINNER: Bradley King, Hadestown
- Peter Mumford, King Kong
- Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
Best sound design of a play
- Adam Cork, Ink
- Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
- WINNER: Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
- Nick Powell, The Ferryman
- Eric Sleichim, Network
Best sound design of a musical
- Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
- Peter Hylenski, King Kong
- Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
- Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
- WINNER: Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown
Best direction of a play
- Rupert Goold, Ink
- WINNER: Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
- Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Ivo van Hove, Network
- George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Best direction of a musical
- WINNER: Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
- Scott Ellis, Tootsie
- Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
- Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
- Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
Best choreography
- Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
- Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
- Denis Jones, Tootsie
- David Neumann, Hadestown
- WINNER: Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best orchestrations
- WINNER: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
- Simon Hale, Tootsie
- Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
- Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
- Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations