Tommy Lee's son opens up on altercation with father

The son of Tommy Lee and his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, is speaking out about an altercation he had with his father. Brandon Lee told People magazine that the fight he had on Monday with his father is due to the Motley Crue rocker's alcoholism. Tommy had to go to the hospital for his injuries.

Brandon said in a statement, "I'm devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father's alcoholism."

Brandon continued, "I've worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it's incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad's hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy."

His father's response was "LMAO."

Tommy wrote on Twitter, "LMAAAO!!!! I'm happier than I've been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I''m f***in retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f**kin years I deserve it. You didn't arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur a**!!"

He added, "See ya later social media! Can't read anymore liesss."

ET reports that earlier on Wednesday, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officer said that police responded to Tommy's Calabasas, California, home on Monday night, where he alleged that Brandon hit him, causing a visible injury. The officer said that the 55-year-old was taken to a local hospital as a result. Tommy also told the police he plans to press charges.

Brandon told People that the fight started over his father's tweets taunting Pamela Anderson after she did an interview with Piers Morgan. Tommy wrote on Twitter, "Think she'd find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s**t but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention Signed, 'The abuser' (who she texts every day & asks for me back)."

On Tuesday, Tommy tweeted, "My fiancée [Brittany Furlan] and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT'S the truth." Earlier that day, Tommy also posted a photo of his swollen lip on Instagram and wrote, "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon. Great son!"

It appears that Brandon lives at his father's home; Tommy showed an Instagram Story video of a messy room inside his home and said, "For all you girls potentially trying to date my son, here's what you get to f***in' deal with." But Tommy has two sons and it's unclear which one he was referencing.