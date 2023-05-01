Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 35 years of marriage: "Love is everything."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated a milestone together – 35 years married. Wilson shared a shot of the pair celebrating their anniversary with a cake. "35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything," she wrote in the caption on social media.

Her Instagram post was flooded with positive comments from famous friends, from Julianne Moore and Keenan Thomson to Jennifer Garner and Maria Shriver.

Hanks and Wilson, both 66, met on the set of the 1980s sitcom "Bosom Buddies." They then starred together in the 1985 film "Volunteers" and began dating, tying the knot in 1988. They've worked together several times after, including in the hit 1993 romantic comedy "Sleepless in Seattle."

The pair also welcomed two sons together, Chet, 32, and Truman, 27. Hanks also has a son, Colin, from a previous marriage.

Hanks may be celebrating his own love with this anniversary, but he's been known to crash other people's weddings.

While running in New York City's Central Park in 2016, he spotted a bride and groom taking wedding photos and jumped in, even posting a shot on his Instagram.

In 2021, the actor was walking on the beach in Santa Monica when he stumbled upon a wedding ceremony. The two brides, Diciembre and Tashia Farries, were shocked by the star's appearance. He jumped into their photoshoot and the images went viral.

And in 2022, he photobombed a bride ahead of her nuptials in Pittsburgh.

The award-winning actors are known for their kindness and often make headlines.

They were some of the first celebrities to announce they had contracted the coronavirus while traveling in Australia in March 2020. By April, they had recovered – Hanks even hosted "Saturday Night Live" from their kitchen. And Wilson, who went viral for rapping on Instagram during quarantine, teamed up with hip hop trio Naughty by Nature to remix their hit song "Hip Hop Hooray," with the money raised going to musicians affected by the pandemic.

In 2019, Wilson made a career pivot, dedicating more time to being a singer. She said she always wanted to, but was scared. "Everything is scary. It's making a change, and also figuring that you've been doing one thing – and can you do something else and be welcomed doing it?" she said on "CBS Mornings."

Hanks recently released a novel about his experiences in Hollywood, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece." An excerpt of the book was shared by CBS News' "Sunday Morning."