Tom Hanks crashes two brides' beach wedding

By Caitlin O'Kane

CBS News

Tom Hanks is a wedding crasher – again. The actor was walking on the beach in Santa Monica when he stumbled upon a wedding ceremony. The two brides, Diciembre and Tashia Farries, were shocked he walked up to them.

In a video from the encounter, it seems Hanks was just as surprised. "Get out! My stock just exploded!" he exclaimed. The Oscar-Winner is seen introducing himself to the brides and then posing for photos with them. 

"That's Woody!" one person is heard telling a child at the wedding. "From 'Toy Story!'"

"He gave us some great words of encouragement and told us to keep our love alive," Diciembre told Inside Edition, a ViacomCBS property. "He hoped that we have a long, happy marriage," 

The women also had their 1-year-old son, August, join the photo with Hanks. 

This is not the first time Hanks, 65, has crashed a stranger's wedding. In 2016, he spotted a wedding while running in New York's Central Park. The bride and groom invited him to take part in their wedding photos and Hanks even posted a shot on his Instagram. 

"Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx," he wrote.

Caitlin O'Kane
Caitlin O'Kane is a digital content producer covering trending stories for CBS News and its good news brand, The Uplift.

First published on October 28, 2021 / 11:07 AM

