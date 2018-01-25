By Andrea Park CBS News January 25, 2018, 4:07 PM

Tom Cruise reveals name of "Mission Impossible" movie on new Instagram account

Tom Cruise attends the "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" fan screening on Oct. 16, 2016, in Harahan, La.

Tom Cruise joined Instagram on Thursday, and his first two posts have already made quite a splash. The actor posted two photos from the set of his upcoming "Mission Impossible" film, and also revealed the name in a photo of a clapperboard from the set: "Fallout."

He promised, "We've upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible. I can't wait for you guys to see more."

"Fallout" is the sixth "Mission Impossible" film and is set for release on July 27. Cruise shared a photo of himself hanging onto an unmanned helicopter, mid-flight. Cruise is known for doing his own stunts, which has cost him in the past.

In August, Cruise injured himself while shooting "Mission Impossible 6." During a stunt gone wrong, he jumped off of scaffolding and hit the side of a building. He broke his ankle as a result and the production went on hiatus.  

"Fallout" will co-star Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett and Henry Cavill, who will sport a mustache in the film.

