Tom Cruise reveals name of "Mission Impossible" movie on new Instagram account

Tom Cruise joined Instagram on Thursday, and his first two posts have already made quite a splash. The actor posted two photos from the set of his upcoming "Mission Impossible" film, and also revealed the name in a photo of a clapperboard from the set: "Fallout."

Get ready. #MissionImpossible A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:00am PST

He promised, "We've upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible. I can't wait for you guys to see more."

"Fallout" is the sixth "Mission Impossible" film and is set for release on July 27. Cruise shared a photo of himself hanging onto an unmanned helicopter, mid-flight. Cruise is known for doing his own stunts, which has cost him in the past.

In August, Cruise injured himself while shooting "Mission Impossible 6." During a stunt gone wrong, he jumped off of scaffolding and hit the side of a building. He broke his ankle as a result and the production went on hiatus.

"Fallout" will co-star Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett and Henry Cavill, who will sport a mustache in the film.