Tom Brady will become Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst after retirement

Tom Brady in 2005 on what scares him about retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as the lead NFL analyst after he retires, Fox executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced Tuesday. Brady, who notably retired and then unretired earlier this year, has not said whether the upcoming season will be his last.

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Murdoch said, adding that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be part of the the booth "immediately following his playing career."

Brady will pair up with Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt for the "biggest NFL games," Murdoch said. He will also serve as an "ambassador" for the sports network, taking part in promotional activities.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. pic.twitter.com/fJTOQJ9BwM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2022

Brady commented on the announcement on Twitter.

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers," he wrote.

The New York Post reported Brady's deal with Fox Sports is worth $375 million over 10 years – believed to be the largest in sportscasting history and more than his combined earnings as an NFL player, not including endorsements.

Brady will enter an NFL broadcasting field that has seen many changes over recent months. Among them, longtime Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and NFL analyst Troy Aikman are now at ESPN and will call Monday Night Football games. Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels left NBC and will head over to Amazon for its inaugural Thursday Night Football.

Brady, 44, is now entering his 23rd season as a pro and has more Super Bowl wins than any other player in NFL history. He has also been named Super Bowl MVP five times and won the NFL MVP award three times. Brady has also been selected to play in the Pro Bowl 15 times throughout his career.