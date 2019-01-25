Todo en Uno: AMLO presenta sistema publico
President Jim Gallogly said he's formed a committee to review the student code of conduct
Steven Pruitt has made nearly 3 million edits on Wikipedia and written 35,000 original articles -- all for free
Nine out of 15 federal departments were closed, as well as dozens of agencies and national parks
Stone became the sixth adviser or aide to Donald Trump to be indicted since special counsel Robert Mueller's probe began
"We stand with the Venezuelan people as they seek to build a better life," he said
A company has launched hundreds of small satellites capturing over a million photos of Earth each day for commercial use, offering unimagined possibilities and consequences. Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS
House Democrats have been stonewalled over the last two years when it came to subpoenas on various Trump administration dealings. But now Democrats have the majority, and Elijah Cummings plans to make the most of it
Scott Pelley reports on the developments in artificial intelligence brought about by venture capitalist Kai-Fu Lee's investments and China's effort to dominate the AI field
A social worker tried to tell him about "career alternatives" after he lost his sight, but Chris Downey wasn't about to stop being an architect
The youngest woman ever elected to Congress tells "60 Minutes" she thinks President Trump is racist and responds to criticisms she could be pushing the Democratic Party too far to the left
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi seized control of Egypt in the wake of an uprising against Mohamed Morsi's autocratic regime. Since then, Sisi's regime has imprisoned opponents and killed protesters
Marshall Medoff unveils to "60 Minutes" his innovative method of turning plant life into fuel and other useful products
The congresswoman says the president uses words "which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy"
Discarded plastic is piling up around the world and pooling in the ocean. Sharyn Alfonsi reports on the problem's deadly consequences for wildlife and what can be done to stop it
President Trump and Congress reached an agreement Friday night to end the 35-day partial government shutdown for at least three weeks. The deal provides a window until mid-February for negotiations on border security. Nikole Killion reports.
As the New York senator announces her bid for president, take a look back at her February 2018 interview with Sharyn Alfonsi.
With the partial government shutdown over for now, air travel delays are expected to ease as traffic controllers go back to work. More than 5,200 domestic flights were either canceled or delayed on Friday, many of them due to sick calls by some federal air traffic controllers. Kris Van Cleave reports.
CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss why although the partial government shutdown may be over for now, a longterm solution still hasn't been reached. He also discusses how the indictment of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone will impact the Russia investigation.
Pope Francis is visiting Panama. While he’s spoken out about the dangers of society building walls and condemning migrants, he has not directly addressed the clergy sexual abuse scandal engulfing the Catholic Church. Seth Doane reports.
He announced this development on the government shutdown at the White House Friday afternoon
Don't count on these popular deductions to reduce your tax bill this year – they're gone as part of broader tax cuts
President Trump announced that Democrats and Republicans had reached a deal to reopen the government Friday afternoon
The government officially reopened Friday night when Mr. Trump signed the bill passed by Congress
Brazilian mining company Vale SA said in a statement that the flow reached the community of Vila Ferteco and an administrative office
