Todd Ricketts to be named RNC's next finance chairman

WASHINGTON — The Republican National Committee is set to select billionaire Todd Ricketts as its next finance chair, replacing casino magnate Steve Wynn, who resigned over the weekend over sexual misconduct allegations.

Three Republican sources with knowledge of the decision confirmed Ricketts' expected elevation, which needs the blessing of the 168-member committee at its winter meeting in Washington this week. They were not authorized to discuss the move publicly before it was announced.

Ricketts' selection has the blessing of President Donald Trump, the sources said. Ricketts, an owner of the Chicago Cubs, funded anti-Trump spending during the 2016 Republican primaries before becoming one of Trump's largest supporters.

Ricketts was nominated by Trump to be deputy secretary of commerce, but withdrew from consideration for the post last year over difficulties complying with financial divestiture rules.

RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said earlier Tuesday that the party will return contributions from Wynn only if he's found guilty of sexual misconduct allegations.

She told Fox News Channel that she finds the allegations against the Las Vegas billionaire "deeply troubling." She said an investigation will be conducted, and if Wynn's found guilty of wrongdoing "we will absolutely return 100 percent of that money. But we're going to let due process take place."

Wynn has denied the allegations, first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Some Republicans in Congress have already announced they are donating contributions they received from Wynn to charity.