While mortgage interest rates have been gradually declining for much of 2025, the drop has been most noticeable in the past two months. Right before the Federal Reserve issued its first rate cut of the year in September, mortgage rates temporarily declined to a three-year low. They then rose slightly in the following weeks before dropping back to that three-year low in October ahead of a rate reduction the central bank made then, too.

But the pattern of rates slightly increasing post-Fed rate cuts has continued into early November. Still, rates here are markedly lower than they were at many points in 2023 and 2024, and they're appreciably lower than the above-7% mark they began 2025 at, too. And with another Federal Reserve meeting and presumed rate cut on the calendar for December, they could fall further soon. That could take place even before the Fed cuts rates once again, as many lenders begin pricing in these reductions in their offers prior to any formal Fed action.

So, what are today's mortgage and mortgage refinance interest rates, as of November 10, 2025? Below, we'll break down what you need to know now.

What are today's mortgage interest rates: November 10, 2025?

The average mortgage interest rate on a conventional, 30-year mortgage loan is 5.99% as of November 10, 2025, remaining unchanged from where it sat at the end of last week, according to Zillow. That dynamic remained the same for 15-year mortgage terms, as the 5.50% average rate there today is the same as it was on November 7. This is not surprising as market conditions have been relatively stable in recent days as there have been no recent data releases on items like unemployment and inflation, both of which can (and have) impacted rates.

It's also important to remember that the above figures are just averages. If you have a good-to-excellent credit score, clean credit history and are willing to make a large down payment on your home, you could position yourself for rate offers even lower than these. So take the time to shop around to see what's readily available now. You may be surprised at how affordable your current options truly are.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates: November 10, 2025?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is now 6.78% as of November 10, 2025, according to Zillow. If you want to refinance, save on interest and expedite your payoff timeline, however, then consider a 15-year mortgage refinance instead. The average refinance rate for a 15-year term is now 5.44%, potentially offering a substantial savings opportunity for homeowners who purchased their homes in 2023 or 2024 with rates in the 7% range.

It's important, however, to understand what your exact mortgage refinancing closing costs will be here. At around 2% to 5% of the new loan amount, you'll want to ensure that the closing costs are negated as quickly as possible with your new monthly mortgage savings. If you plan on selling the home before that break even point occurs, or shortly after it does, then a refinance may not be the best course of action to take right now.

As of November 10, 2025 the average mortgage interest rate is 5.99% for a 30-year mortgage and 5.50% for a 15-year alternative. The average refinance rate on a 30-year term is 6.78% and 5.44% for a 15-year option. While not nearly as low as they were at the start of the decade, these rates potentially offer real savings to many homeowners and prospective buyers now. So take the time to shop around and research your options to learn more. Rates here may already be low enough to justify taking the next steps, whether you're planning to buy or refinance an existing property.