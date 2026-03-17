What are today's mortgage interest rates: March 17, 2026?

Homebuyers and owners hoping to refinance may want to seriously consider locking in a mortgage rate now. Dmitry Galanternik/IP Galanternik D.U./Getty Images

For the first time since January 28, the Federal Reserve will meet today to discuss the future of interest rates, among other items. And homebuyers and homeowners hoping to refinance will be two groups paying close attention. While the Fed is widely expected to maintain its "wait and see" approach by keeping its benchmark rate frozen, comments made post-meeting by officials have the potential to cause rates to move upward or downward, even without a formal Fed action. That dynamic has already been playing out in recent weeks as mortgage rates ticked up following a series of uneven economic reports and elevated geopolitical tensions.

At the same time, rates here aren't nearly as high as they were during large parts of 2023 and 2024, and they're still better than where they sat around this same point in 2025. Those improvements could be enough to justify taking purchase or refinance action now, even if rates aren't ideal. Waiting in this unpredictable climate, however, could risk paying more or potentially even being priced out of the market altogether. So it's important to thoroughly understand your options right now. That begins with knowing where mortgage interest rates stand right now, as of March 17, 2026.

Start by seeing how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.12% as of March 17, 2026, according to Zillow. The median mortgage purchase rate on a 15-year alternative is now 5.62%. Both are higher than what borrowers could have secured around this time in February, illustrating the importance of taking action when rates are affordable, not perfect.

At the same time, waiting here any longer presents its own risks, especially if comments made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tomorrow indicate an extended rate pause with no clear end in sight. In other words, if you're a homebuyer who can afford today's rates, it may be worth locking one in before market uncertainty causes them to rise – and then look to float it down or refinance the loan if rates improve in the future.

Learn more about your mortgage rate lock options now.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.72% as of March 17, 2026, according to Zillow. The median refi rate on a 15-year option is now 5.65%. These rates make refinancing now only beneficial for a small sliver of homeowners. But that group could realize significant savings, depending on how much higher their current rate is.

While many are advised to wait to refinance to secure a new rate that's a full point lower than their existing one, others may benefit with a rate that's even half a point below their current one. And with the potential for refi rates to rise again soon, these may be viable, if imperfect, options for homeowners to explore right now.

The bottom line

The average mortgage purchase interest rate on a 30-year term is currently 6.12%, while it's 5.62% for a 15-year option. The median refinance rate on a 30-year term, meanwhile, is now 6.72%, and it's 5.65% for a 15-year option. But with the potential for rates to change here again this week, perhaps significantly, borrowers may want to consider taking prompt action now – or risk having to wait for the mortgage rate cycle to start anew to generate new, more affordable options worth considering again.