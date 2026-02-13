What are today's mortgage interest rates: February 13, 2026?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mortgage interest rates are now lower for both buyers and owners looking to refinance their current home. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The economy is changing again. A report released this week showed unemployment dropping. And a new report released Friday showed inflation declining too, offering some much-needed relief for millions of Americans. Mortgage interest rates, meanwhile, are now near their lowest level since 2022, with buyers and owners able to secure offers comfortably under 6% now. If they take the time to shop around for lenders, they may even be able to find rates closer to 5%.

Still, mortgage purchase and refinance rates change daily, so what's readily available right now could easily change next week. At the same time, with no Federal Reserve meeting on the calendar again until March and expectations of a rate cut there low currently, now could be a relatively stable time for both buyers and owners to explore their options. They may actually be pleasantly surprised with how competitive today's rates are.

But what are today's mortgage interest rates, specifically, as of February 13, 2026? That's what we'll detail below.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 5.87% as of February 13, 2026, according to Zillow. The average mortgage interest rate on a 15-year mortgage is now 5.25%. Both rates are lower than they have been for much of 2026 so far, opening new windows of opportunity for buyers who in recent years would have otherwise been offered rates in the 6% to high 7% range.

With these averages already much better, then, and the potential for buyers to add mortgage points to lock in rates that are even lower, now could be the smart time to start shopping around again. Just make sure that your credit score is as high as possible before you do, as the best rates and terms will still be reserved for those buyers with the cleanest credit backgrounds.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.46% as of February 13, 2026, according to Zillow. The median refi rate on a 15-year mortgage is 5.59%. So there may be options here again for owners with rates over 7% and others who are looking to expedite their payoff timeline by refinancing into a 15-year term now.

While the conventional wisdom is that refinancing should be held off until a rate that's one full percentage point lower than the current one is available, some owners may realize substantial savings with a rate that's even half a percentage point lower than their existing one. So crunch the numbers and see what category you fall into, as today's refinance rates may be worth a second look.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year term is now 5.87%, and its 5.25% for a 15-year option. The median refinance rate on a 30-year term is now 6.46% and 5.59% for 15-year alternatives. In other words, there are plentiful ways in which to secure a fixed mortgage rate in the 5% range right now. And while that may not be as attractive as what was offered here in years past, it's considerably improved from what borrowers could have secured a year or two ago. Take the time, then, to speak with a lender who can better detail your current options and answer any questions you may have amid these new rate changes.