What are today's mortgage interest rates: December 17, 2025?

Mortgage interest rates have gradually declined for much of 2025. sakchai vongsasiripat/Getty Images

While holiday gift shopping may be at a peak this week, homebuyers and owners hoping to refinance may want to consider a different type of shopping right now. By comparison shopping for mortgage interest rates, both groups may be able to find affordable options worth pursuing. Mortgage interest rates, after all, have declined for much of 2025, spurred in part by consistent rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, the latest of which was issued on December 10.

And while mortgage interest rates are far from the lows many were offered at the start of the decade, they could have experienced enough movement in recent months to justify taking action now. Rates here, after all, have been hovering around 3-year lows since the Fed issued a 25 basis point rate cut in September. Depending on the lender in question, you may be able to find an even lower rate online, too.

So, what are today's mortgage interest rates as of December 17, 2025? Below, we'll detail everything you need to know to determine if it's worth taking the next step.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage declined to 5.99% on December 17, 2025, according to Zillow. The median interest rate on a 15-year mortgage is 5.37%. With both options under 5% now, buyers may find today's rates low enough to justify re-entering the homebuying market.

But it may be worth considering a mortgage rate lock to guarantee that rates here don't rise any further. Mortgage rates have ticked up after recent Fed rate cuts and that dynamic could easily reoccur. A mortgage rate float down option, however, will allow buyers to lock in one of today's lower rates and float down that rate to a potentially lower one should that materialize before the loan is closed on.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.77% as of December 17, 2025, according to Zillow. The median refi rate on a 15-year option is now 5.76%. Remember, however, that these are just averages and that owners can potentially find better rates by doing their research and evaluating multiple lenders.

Owners also don't necessarily have to use their existing mortgage lender to refinance their home, nor should they if they can find better rates and terms with competitors. Start with these average rates as a baseline, then, before looking around to see which lenders may be able to beat those.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year term is 5.99% as of December 17, 2025, and 5.37% for a 15-year option. The median refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is now 6.77% while it's just 5.76% for a 15-year alternative. So there are multiple ways to secure a mortgage rate under 6% now and with many lenders offering the ability to lock in these current rates and potentially even float them down before the loan is closed on, it can make sense for many to take action now. While it may not be conventional to lock in a mortgage purchase or refi rate during the holidays, the interest rate climate now is far from conventional, so it can behoove borrowers to take a strategic and aggressive approach if these rates fit their budget as is.