What are today's mortgage interest rates: December 10, 2025?

Homebuying can be a stressful and time-consuming process, and one of the less glamorous parts of the journey involves constant monitoring of the interest rate environment for timely opportunities to act. While these were scarce in the interest rate environment of 2023 and 2024, they've gradually improved in 2025. The average mortgage interest rate is down by around one full percentage point from where it started in January. And depending on the fallout of the Federal Reserve's final 2025 meeting today, it can potentially fall even further in the weeks and months ahead.

At the same time, waiting for mortgage interest rates to decline further is inherently risky. And mortgage interest rates for qualified borrowers may already be low enough to justify taking action, particularly if it helps buyers get ahead of increased competition to come in 2026. So, what are today's mortgage interest rates as of December 10, 2025? Below, we'll detail the rates that both buyers and owners looking to refinance need to know right now.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage term is 6.12% as of December 10, 2025, according to Zillow. The average rate on a 15-year term rose overnight to 5.50% from the 5.37% it had been sitting at in recent days. While these are far from the lows offered in 2020 and 2021, they're considerably more affordable than they had been in the last 18 months, too. And, historically, they're about in line with the average rates available in the past.

Remember, too, that these are just averages. If you're a qualified borrower with a good credit score, clean borrowing profile and the ability to make more than the conventional 20% down payment, you may be eligible for an even lower interest rate. You won't know what's available, however, without taking the time to shop around for rates and lenders. Consider that as your first step, then, if today's rates sound more affordable.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage term is 6.71% as of December 10, 2025, according to Zillow. The average refi rate on a 15-year term is now 5.81%. Both rates are up a few basis points from where they sat in recent days as uncertainty over the Fed's final 2025 meeting and comments made in the press conference after the meeting remains high.

Still, both could be low enough for homeowners currently burdened with high rates to justify taking action, particularly if they can afford to move into a 15-year mortgage term. While the abbreviated payoff timeline will likely lead to bigger monthly payments, the interest savings could be significant. And becoming debt-free in half the time could also be worth exploring for the right borrower.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year term as of December 10 is 6.12% and just 5.50% for a 15-year option. Refinance rates, meanwhile, now sit at 6.71% for 30-year options and 5.81% for 15-year terms. With these just being averages, however, and the potential for buyers and owners to find even lower rates by shopping around online, now could be the smart time to consider making a move. Remember that rates change daily, so if you can afford to act now, it could pay to lock in a rate before they adjust again, potentially in a more expensive direction.