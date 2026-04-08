What are today's mortgage interest rates: April 8, 2026?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Homebuyers and owners looking to refinance should carefully evaluate their rate options before acting now. Kirpal Kooner/Getty Images

Average mortgage interest rates in early 2026 were often below 6% for 30-year mortgage terms, and some borrowers were able to find rates closer to the 5.50% mark. That was a welcome development after rates surged in recent years past 7%, the highest level in decades. But the improvements were short-lived as rates rose significantly in March, driven by a series of uneven economic reports and a spike in geopolitical tensions and overseas conflicts. As a result, much of the progress made from a series of Fed rate cuts in recent years was negated in this space in March.

As April has progressed, however, new developments could change this dynamic, perhaps in a positive direction for borrowers. A new unemployment report, for example, showed the rate declining again. And calming overseas conflicts could also help improve market conditions. With rates here still a bit better than they were around this same time in 2025 and 2024, borrowers may find that this spring is still a good time to take action. To better determine their next steps, it helps borrowers to know where mortgage interest rates stand right now, as of April 8, 2026.

See how low your current mortgage rate offers are here.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.25% as of April 8, 2026, according to Zillow. The average rate for a 15-year term is 5.75%. Both rates are holding steady as market conditions evolve, as both sit around the same level where they have been in recent weeks. With these being just averages, however, qualified borrowers are encouraged to shop around to see if they can find more affordable options elsewhere.

That said, the best rates and terms will still be reserved for those borrowers with the cleanest credit histories and highest credit scores. So, if your credit health needs improving, consider working there first before formally applying for a loan, which will require credit checks that could impact your score.

Start shopping for mortgage loans and lenders online today.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.67% as of April 8, 2026, down more than 20 basis points from earlier in the week, according to Zillow. The average refi rate on a 15-year refinance is now 5.67%, a full point below the 30-year option.

With some lenders offering 20-year refinance options, too, borrowers should carefully consider all rates and terms before making a final decision. Consider the addition of mortgage interest points, as well, which may be worth paying for if the result is a mortgage refinance rate that's low enough to support a formal application.

The bottom line

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is 6.25% as of April 8, 2026, and its 5.75% for a 15-year option. The median refinance rate on a 30-year mortgage, meanwhile, is 6.67% and 5.67% for a 15-year loan. While these are far from the record lows offered in April 2020, they're also improved from where they sat in April 2024 and April 2025, and those declines could be enough to justify an application. Consider your options carefully, then, and weigh the potential for rates to fall further later this year to better determine your next steps.