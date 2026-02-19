What are today's HELOC and home equity loan interest rates: February 19, 2026?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The average homeowner is sitting on a record level of equity they can borrow against now. Penpak Ngamsathain/Getty Images

Whether you require an amount like $10,000 right now or need to borrow a larger amount like $100,000, you may have a surprisingly affordable funding source at your fingertips – your home equity. The average home equity level rose to a record high in 2025, and the median homeowner currently has access to hundreds of thousands of dollars from which to borrow right now.

And that's not the only reason why you may want to pursue a home equity line of credit (HELOC) or home equity loan. Interest on both products can also be tax-deductible if used for eligible home repairs and renovations. And that interest is minimal right now, as HELOCs and home equity loans currently have rates materially lower than personal loans and credit cards.

Still, with your home functioning as collateral when using either product, you must understand what you're getting involved with upfront. Failure to repay could result in foreclosure, so you should start by crunching your repayment costs. That begins with knowing what today's HELOC and home equity loan interest rates actually are. Below, we'll outline what borrowers need to know as of February 19, 2026.

What are today's HELOC interest rates?

The average HELOC interest rate is 7.12% as of February 19, 2026, according to Money. With this just being the average, however, and the reality that borrowers will be offered different rates based on their qualifications and repayment terms, it's possible that an even lower rate can be secured by shopping around for lenders online now.

Just remember that HELOCs have variable rates subject to change based on market conditions. That means what you pay this month may not be the same in the months that follow. At the same time, with rates widely expected to cool further in 2026, this could be one of the better ways to not only borrow equity but also one of the preferred ways to borrow money overall.

What are today's home equity loan interest rates?

The average home equity loan interest rate is 6.96% as of February 19, 2026, according to Money. Not only is this lower than the average HELOC rate, but it will be fixed for borrowers as home equity loan rates won't change unless the borrower elects to refinance.

At the same time, borrowers shouldn't be tempted to overborrow now that rates here are considerably lower than they were in recent years. Home equity borrowing isn't risk-free, and it should only be done with a clear repayment plan in mind. That said, if you need to borrow a substantial amount of money now, especially if you need it for a specific home repair or renovation project, you would be hard-pressed to find a more affordable, viable alternative borrowing tool.

The bottom line

The average HELOC interest rate is 7.12% as of February 19, 2026, while the average home equity loan interest rate is now 6.96%. Both represent affordable ways to borrow large sums of money now, but neither is risk-free, either, as they will leverage the equity you've carefully built up in your home over years and, possibly, decades. Take a strategic and informed approach, then, and before getting started, consider speaking with a lender directly who can answer your questions and help you build a tailored borrowing plan now.