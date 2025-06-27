Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Stock market opens in record territory as investors bet on trade deals, Fed rate cut

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Read Full Bio
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Read Full Bio
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

Trump says U.S.-China trade deal reached
Trump says U.S.-China trade deal reached 04:07

Leading stock market indexes opened in record territory, with investors buoyed by signs of progress on a U.S.-China trade deal.

Shortly after the start of trade on Friday, the S&P 500 rose 14 points, or 0.2%, to 6,155 points, surpassing its previous all-time closing high in February of 6,144. The index also briefly edged above its previous record on Thursday in intraday trading.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 62 points, or 0.3 %, to 20,227, topping its previous record high of 20,174 on Dec. 16, 2024. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 43, 627 but remains below its previous high of 45,014 on Dec. 4, 2024.

Markets have made a stunning turnaround since April, when the S&P 500 entered a bear market amid worries over the Trump administration's tariff policies. In recent weeks, investor worries have eased amid calmer rhetoric on tariffs and forecasts that hopes that the Federal Reserve rate will lower interest rates, analysts told CBS MoneyWatch. A sharp rebound in technology stocks have also helped drive the rebound.

President Trump said at a White House event Thursday that Washington and Beijing had signed an agreement on trade, although details remain unclear. He added that he expects to have a deal with India soon. 

Despite the renewed optimism, Wall Street analysts warn that financial markets could still face a bumpy road ahead.

"We think there's a dangerous amount of complacency on trade/tariffs, a view underscored by the fact markets this morning are celebrating the China 'deal' for a third time," Vital Knowledge analyst Adam Crisafulli said in a report.

As the stock market rallied Friday, investors digested new inflation data from the Commerce Department, which indicated that prices rose 2.3% in May compared with a year ago, up from just 2.1% in April. 

Core inflation — which excludes the more volatile food and energy categories — rose 2.7% from a year earlier, an increase from 2.5% the previous month. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Mary Cunningham

Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.