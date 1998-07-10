Today In History: Iraqi Coup

On July 14, 1958, a group of Iraqi army officers overthrew the country's monarchy. In a quick coup d'etat, Gen. Abdul al-Karim Kassem seized control of key government military and communication centers in Baghdad.

The officers executed King Faisal, Crown Prince Abdul al-Ilah, and Nuri al-Said, a government official.

Islam was declared the national religion, and the officers issued a declaration ending the monarchy and establishing the Republic of Iraq.

