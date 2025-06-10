"SmartLess" podcast hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes launch mobile phone company

"SmartLess" podcast hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, have launched a new phone company, the celebrity trio announced Tuesday.

Called SmartLess Mobile, the direct-to-consumer wireless service promises to be "data-sane and refreshingly BS-free," according to the announcement. The launch represents the first product spinoff for the popular interview podcast, which reaches millions of listeners each month.

SmartLess Mobile is billing itself as a low-cost phone carrier that will save customers money by scaling back mobile data they don't use. "If you're using less, you should be spending less," Arnett said in the statement.

SmartLess Mobile plans start at $15 a month and run up to $30. Customers can lock in their price in for life and won't deal with price hikes a few months in, according to a spokesperson from the SmartLess Mobile team.

The new company is attempting to distinguish itself from other phone providers like AT&T and Verizon that charge higher premiums for coverage. The company's tagline — shared on it's website — befits this mission: "Don't get outsmarted. Get SmartLess."

"If you own your phone, spend most of your day on Wi-Fi, and are on an unlimited data plan, moving to SmartLess Mobile could literally cut your monthly bill in half," said Hayes.

The new carrier will run on the T-Mobile 5G network, with service extending throughout the contiguous United States and Puerto Rico. A map on the newly-minted website showcases the extent of the network's 5G coverage.

The new phone company, which is a digital-only brand, allows people to keep their original phone numbers, according to the company statement. "Most Americans can bring their existing number with them just by scanning a QR code, and the whole process takes just minutes," according to the announcement.

In addition to Arnett, Bateman and Hayes, SmartLess Mobile founders include Paul and Jeni McAleese, leaders in the wireless industry. Paul McAleese, who previously led Shaw Communications, is listed as CEO of SmartLess Mobile on his LinkedIn, while Jeni McAleese's LinkedIn lists her as chief brand officer. The lead investor behind the new phone enterprise is Thomvest Asset Management.

Arnett, Bateman and Hayes join the ranks of other celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, who have on taken leading roles at phone companies in recent years. Reynolds serves as the face Mint Mobile, which was acquired by T-Mobile two years ago for $1.35 billion.