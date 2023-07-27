We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold can be a smart component of your retirement strategy. It has long been considered a reliable hedge against inflation and a safe-haven asset that protects investment portfolios from market volatility. When your goal is to secure your financial future, investing in gold is one way to achieve that.

However, as with any financial strategy, investing in gold for retirement requires careful research and planning to ensure the best returns. By following some best practices, you can get the most from your investment.

7 tips for investing in gold for retirement

Keep the following tips in mind when adding gold to your retirement investment strategy.

1. Understand your options

There are many ways to invest in gold, and each comes with its own pros and cons. The investment options include:

Gold IRAs are particularly worth considering because they're designed for retirement. Depending on which type you choose, you'll enjoy tax benefits either now or when you withdraw the funds. However, you have plenty of options to choose from, so take the time to learn about each one to determine which is best for your needs and preferences.

2. Research the market and price trends

Gold is a worthwhile investment at any price, but as with any investment, it helps to know where prices are currently, how they got there and where they may be heading.

Gold prices are determined by several factors, including supply and demand, economic conditions and political tensions. By staying up-to-date with market trends and news, you can make a more informed decision about when (and how much) to invest in gold.

3. Find a reputable gold dealer or custodian

If you decide to invest in physical gold, you'll need to find a trustworthy dealer who can provide you with authentic and high-quality bars and coins. Look for dealers who have been in the business for a long time, have a good reputation and offer reasonable prices and transparent policies.

If you open a gold IRA, you must choose a custodian to manage your account and handle the storage, distribution and reporting of your gold holdings. Make sure the custodian is IRS-approved and has a history of positive customer reviews and industry ratings.

4. Mind the fees

Investing in gold comes with some fees, which can eat into your profits. Depending on the investment type, these could include transaction, storage and management fees. Make sure you understand any potential fees before investing so you can keep more of your money.

5. Consider the tax implications

Gold investments have different tax consequences depending on the type of investment and how long you hold it.

For instance, profits from physical gold sold after one year are taxed at the long-term capital gains rate, which is lower than the ordinary income tax rate. If you have gold ETFs or mutual funds, you may incur capital gains taxes when you sell your shares or receive dividends. If you open a gold IRA, you can enjoy tax-deferred or tax-free growth, depending on the IRA type you choose.

To get the most from your gold investments, it's essential to consult a tax advisor or accountant to understand the tax implications and optimize your tax efficiency.

6. Know how much to invest

Investing in gold is a great way to diversify your portfolio and protect against losses from more-volatile assets. However, it's important not to put all your eggs in one basket. To achieve the optimal balance of risk and reward, you should have a mix of asset classes, such as commodities, stocks, bonds and real estate.

Your target asset allocation depends on your retirement timeline, risk tolerance and other factors, but in general, aim to keep 5% to 10% of your investment in gold. You can adjust this allocation as you age to focus more on growth when you're younger and more on wealth preservation when you're older.

7. Take the long view

Gold is best seen as a long-term investment. Its price has historically remained steady throughout periods of economic turbulence, delivering reliable returns if you hold onto it for the long run. So don't be swayed by temporary price fluctuations. To enjoy gold's full potential and lay a solid foundation for your retirement, be patient and let it ride out any storms that arise.

The bottom line

Investing in gold for retirement can be a great decision — if you do it right. When including gold in your retirement investing strategy, it's important to follow the above tips to maximize your returns and minimize your losses. When in doubt, a financial advisor can help you formulate the best plan for your budget, goals and retirement timeline.