Gold is an attractive investment for many reasons. It provides reliable long-term returns, protects your portfolio from losses and can help you weather economic turbulence. And there are many ways to invest in this precious metal, making it easier to find one that suits your goals and preferences. However, investors are often unclear about the right time and price to invest in gold.

The answer depends on several factors. In this article, we'll explore what influences gold prices and how to determine the right time for you to buy gold.

What price should you buy gold at?

Gold is currently worth approximately $2,000 an ounce. So, in theory, if you had an opportunity to buy an ounce of gold at a lower price it may be worth pursuing. That said, there are many factors that should be accounted for when trying to determine what price should you buy gold at. Keep the following in mind before acting.

Understanding gold prices

Several factors influence gold prices, and understanding them can help you evaluate smart times to buy. The three primary factors are:

Economic conditions: Gold is considered a safe haven inflation interest rate hikes

Gold is considered a Supply and demand: Gold is always in demand as it's widely used in jewelry, technology and investment purposes. But when buyers are particularly interested in gold (such as during times of economic uncertainty), demand outpaces supply, causing the price to increase.

Gold is always in demand as it's widely used in jewelry, technology and investment purposes. But when buyers are particularly interested in gold (such as during times of economic uncertainty), demand outpaces supply, causing the price to increase. The value of the U.S. dollar: Gold and the U.S. dollar have an inverse relationship. In other words, when the value of the dollar rises, gold prices tend to go down, and vice versa.

Analyzing historical trends

The above factors explain why gold prices fluctuate in the short term. But it's also important to understand how gold has performed historically to determine the right time to buy.

Analyzing patterns in gold prices over several years can help you to identify opportunities to buy gold at lower prices. For example, an analysis by GoldSilver found that gold is historically cheaper in the first half of the year — specifically, in early January, March, April and mid-June to early July.

Monitoring current market conditions

To determine when to invest in gold, keep an eye on current market conditions. Following gold news and current events that impact the global economy can help you make informed decisions about buying gold. For instance, if a political crisis or recession is at hand, it's an excellent time to invest in gold as it can help you ride out any turmoil.

Don't try to time the market

Timing the market is a mistake many investors make when buying gold. Gold investing isn't like stock investing, where jumping in at precisely the right moment can net you thousands of dollars overnight. Instead, "slow and steady wins the race" is the mantra here.

Yes, you can use historical analysis and current market conditions to estimate when it might be a good time to invest in gold. But a painstaking day-by-day analysis isn't necessary and likely won't do you much good. Gold's reliable performance over time means that whenever you invest, you can reap the benefits.

"Gold has been a store of value for nearly 5,000 years and has been used by mankind as a medium of exchange. There is no obvious reason for this to change" Chris Battifarano, chief investment officer for FineMark National Bank & Trust, recently told CBS News.

Rather than trying to find the absolute "best" time to invest in gold, consider making regular investments regardless of the market price.

"Purchasing gold now might make sense, but ultimately, you should acquire your metal positions consistently over a period of time by regular payment amounts or with-lump sum cash purchases," says Gregory Lawrence, CFP at Lawrence Legacy Group.

The bottom line

Buying gold is a significant investment decision that requires careful consideration. While there is no perfect time to do it, understanding the factors that affect gold prices, analyzing historical trends and staying up to date with current market conditions can help you make an informed decision.

As with any financial decision, take the time to do your research, ask yourself these important questions and reach out to a financial advisor for guidance specific to your budget and goals.