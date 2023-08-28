We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Investing in precious metals like gold can be a smart move if you want to diversify your investment portfolio and safeguard against economic uncertainties. That's because gold can work as a hedge against inflation and a store of value — and it tends to move in the opposing direction of the stock market — making it a good option for offsetting riskier investments during tumultuous economic periods.

There are numerous ways to invest in gold, too. Gold-related stocks, gold ETFs, gold IRAs and even gold bullion, like gold coins and bars, are options available to investors who want to add this precious metal to their portfolios. And all have their own unique benefits and potential downsides.

However, many investors buy gold bars and coins because it allows them to invest directly in gold while offering an easy liquidity option if necessary. But owning physical gold often comes with the responsibility of finding a trustworthy and reliable custodian to store and protect it. And, choosing the right gold custodian is a crucial decision that requires careful consideration.

7 tips for finding the right gold custodian

If you aren't planning on storing your own gold bullion, you'll need to find the right gold custodian for your needs. And, the following tips can help with your search:

Read customer reviews

Start by researching and identifying potential gold custodians. There are tons of options to choose from, but it can be helpful to look for established and reputable companies with a solid track record in the precious metals industry.

Be sure to also check whether the custodians are registered with relevant regulatory bodies and have positive reviews from clients. Reading customer testimonials can provide valuable insight into the custodian's reputation and service quality — and if they're registered with the right regulatory bodies, chances are they're conducting business in a legitimate way.

Compare security measures

One of the primary reasons for using a custodian is to ensure the safety and security of your gold holdings. So, be sure to inquire about the custodian's security measures, including details about their storage facilities, surveillance systems and insurance coverage.

A reputable custodian should have state-of-the-art security protocols in place to protect your gold assets from theft, damage and other risks. And, the right custodian will also have the right type of insurance coverage to protect you against losses in the worst-case scenario.

Consider transparency and accessibility

Transparency is crucial when it comes to storing precious metals. Choose a custodian that provides transparent and easily accessible account statements and reports. You should also be able to monitor your holdings and transactions regularly, so having access to an online portal that allows you to track your gold investments and access real-time information can be a valuable feature.

Weigh fees and costs

Different custodians have varying fee structures, so it's important to understand the costs associated with storing your gold. Inquire about fees for storage, account maintenance, transaction processing and any other potential charges. Compare these fees across different custodians to ensure you're getting a competitive deal without compromising on quality.

Verify regulatory compliance

Ensure that the gold custodian operates within the legal framework of the jurisdiction they're based in. Compliance with industry regulations and standards is essential for maintaining the integrity of your investments.

You should also verify whether the custodian is audited regularly by independent third parties. These third-party audits are done to ensure transparency and accountability, and it's important to find a gold custodian who's doing everything by the book to ensure your gold is safe.

Test out customer support

Prompt and efficient customer support is essential in case you have questions, concerns or need assistance with your gold investments, but not all customer service is created equal. To ensure that you're getting prompt, helpful assistance, test the custodian's customer support responsiveness before committing to their services. A reliable custodian should be accessible via multiple channels and provide timely and knowledgeable assistance.

Find out about other services

It may also benefit you to consider the range of services offered by the gold custodians you're considering. While storage is a primary concern, some custodians may also offer services like buying and selling gold, transferring assets or facilitating IRA accounts. Choosing a custodian that aligns with your broader financial goals and needs can be an advantageous move in both the short and long run.

The bottom line

If you plan to invest in gold bullion, selecting the right gold custodian is a crucial step in protecting and managing your precious metals investments. While there are many options to choose from, not all gold custodians are reputable or offer the type of services or support you may need. That's why it's important to do your research. With careful consideration of security measures, transparency, fees, regulatory compliance, experience and customer support, you'll increase your chances of choosing the best gold custodian for your needs.