There are numerous benefits to investing in gold, but it's important to find the safest options to protect your portfolio.

Finding stable and secure investment options is crucial for building and preserving wealth, especially in today's unique economic landscape. Inflation and higher interest rates are impacting the economy now, so it's important for investors to ensure that they have enough safe investments to offset the risk in their portfolios.

And one way many people are adding security to their portfolios is by investing in gold. Investing in this precious metal has numerous benefits, but one reason why it's increased in popularity in recent years is because it's a safe-haven asset. As such, it can act as a hedge against economic uncertainties.

What are the safest gold investments?

If you're looking for a secure way to add gold to your portfolio, here are some of the safest gold investments you can make.

Gold IRAs: Safe diversification within retirement accounts

For investors looking to secure their retirement savings with the stability of gold, a gold individual retirement account (IRA) is a safe option to consider. A gold IRA allows you to hold physical gold — or invest in gold-related mutual funds, ETFs or stocks — within a tax-advantaged retirement account. This can provide a level of diversification that complements traditional investments.

If you're using a gold IRA to hold gold bullion, it can offer the benefits of both physical gold ownership and the tax advantages of an IRA, making them an attractive choice for those concerned about the long-term stability of their retirement savings. This type of investment also offers the same types of security benefits that regular gold bullion investing does.

However, the IRS imposes strict rules and regulations on the types of gold that can be held in a gold IRA, so it's important to thoroughly understand the guidelines before investing.

Gold bullion: Tangible security but extra costs

Investing in physical gold bullion is one of the most direct ways to own gold. Gold bullion includes coins and bars. These items hold intrinsic value due to their precious metal content.

Investors often choose gold bullion for its tangible nature, as it offers a sense of security that digital assets cannot replicate. The value of gold bullion is also closely tied to the prevailing market price of gold, making it a reliable store of value over time.

While investing in gold bullion can provide a physical connection to your investment, it's important to consider storage and security. Storing gold securely can incur additional costs, and the physical nature of bullion may limit its accessibility compared to other forms of gold investment.

Gold ETFs: Safety and convenience

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on gold offer investors a relatively safe and convenient way to gain exposure to the precious metal without the need for physical ownership. These funds typically invest in a combination of gold bullion, gold-related assets and derivative contracts tied to the price of gold.

Gold ETFs can be traded on major stock exchanges, like regular stocks, and there are numerous reputable broker options for investors to choose from. Plus, many gold ETFs are regulated, and actual gold of similar value backs each unit, which is added security for investors. These and other factors make gold ETFs a secure investment overall.

However, it's important to note that gold ETFs can also carry management fees that increase the costs of investing. This should be considered when evaluating the potential returns.

Gold-related stocks: Slightly riskier — but potentially more profitable

Investors seeking indirect exposure to gold can consider investing in gold-related stocks, particularly those of mining companies. These stocks are tied to the performance of the companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of gold.

The value of gold-related stocks is generally influenced not only by the price of gold, but also by the operational success of the mining companies. As such, investing in gold stocks offers the potential for capital appreciation beyond the price of gold itself — and as with gold ETFs, there are numerous reputable online brokerages that offer access to them.

That said, gold-related stocks also come with higher volatility compared to physical gold or ETFs. Factors such as geopolitical risks, production costs and company management can greatly impact the performance of gold-related stocks — so while these types of investments can be safe in certain ways, it's important to do your homework before investing.

The bottom line

If you want to secure and diversify your investment portfolio with gold, remember that the investment choice should align with your financial goals, risk tolerance and investment timeline. Whether you prefer the tangibility of gold bullion, the convenience of ETFs, the growth potential of gold-related stocks, or the retirement-focused approach of gold IRAs, each option comes with its own set of advantages and considerations. By carefully evaluating your options and making the best — and safest — choice for your needs, gold can be a smart way to add security and diversity to your investment strategy.