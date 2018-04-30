Tinder Fire in Arizona forces officials to order evacuations as wildfire grows

CLINTS WELL, Ariz. -- A raging fire in north-central Arizona continues to grow and has burned an unknown number of structures. Officials said late Sunday that blaze which sparked Friday about nine miles east of Clints Well has grown to around 8,000 acres, or 12.5 square miles, and forced the evacuation of nearby communities.

CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reports that strong winds have been fanning the so-called Tinder Fire. Those winds were expected to continue through Tuesday, firefighters told the station.

Residents of Mosqui Ranchettes, Starlight Pines, Clear Creek Pines, Tamerron Pines, Ponderosa Pine, Timber Ridge, Pine Canyon, Blue Ridge Estates, Ponderosa Pine and Mogollon Ranch were ordered to evacuate late Sunday.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors also declared a state of emergency Sunday since the fire was edging close to homes and buildings.

Around 500 firefighters and seven hotshot crews are battling the blaze that is 0 percent contained.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown.