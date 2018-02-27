Police offer reward in case of missing CDC employee

ATLANTA -- An employee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta has disappeared without a trace and hasn't been seen in two weeks. On Monday, police were back in Timothy Cunningham's northwest Atlanta neighborhood looking for anything that helps answer why the 35-year old has disappeared.

Cunningham, a Harvard-educated epidemiologist at the CDC, left work sick on Feb. 12 and never returned.

After not hearing from son for two days, Cunningham's parents drove from Maryland to Atlanta where they found his wallet, his car and pet dog still at his home.

"We are hopeful that with the money and the press that would be associated with that, could perhaps bring to memory something that someone may have forgotten," his father Terrell Cunningham said.

In a statement, a CDC spokesperson said, "Dr. Cunningham's colleagues and friends at the CDC hope that he is safe. We want him to return to his loved ones and his work."

Worried friends of Cunningham have joined in to help by canvassing the area and setting up a GoFundMe page to increase the reward for information. The goal was $10,000, and they've already doubled that.