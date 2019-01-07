Timothée Chalamet's harness, Cody Fern's heels: Stars shatter gender norms at the Golden Globes
Stars brought the glamour to the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and the red carpet was filled with high fashion that went against the norm. Several stars chose gender-bending outfits that broke stereotypes and made the best-dressed competition hard to judge.
1. Cody Fern
The "Assassination of Giani Versace: American Crime Story" star wore a smokey eye and a semi-sheer blouse. He strayed from the house of Versace, choosing to wear Margiela heels.
2. Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet, who brought his mother as a date, wore a black sequined harness by Louis Vuitton. The hand-made sparkly garment was made custom for the "Beautiful Boy" actor, according to the brand's artistic director, Virgil Abloh.
3. Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe, the first black woman to win an Emmy for writing in 2017, attended the Golden Globes as a presenter this year. With her girlfriend, Alana Mayo, by her side, Waithe wore an all-black Prada suit with a black turtleneck and simple gold chain.
4. Billy Porter
Nominated for best actor in a television series-drama, Billy Porter wore a custom suit and cape by Randi Rahm. The "Pose" actor's embellished ensemble dazzled on the red carpet, with the bright pink lining on the inside of his floor-length cape matching his pink Gucci loafers.
5. Judy Greer
Judy Greer, who stars along side Jim Carrey in the Golden Globe-nominated show "Kidding," wore an elegant black tuxedo.
6. Sara Gilbert and Lind Perry
The couple suited up for the Golden Globes – each wearing a far-from-boring pants suit. Gilbert chose a black velvet suit while Perry wore a gold metallic one. Each donned a t-shirt underneath.
7. Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts' outfit combined the best of both worlds: an elegant floor-length chiffon gown with crisp black trousers underneath.