Timothée Chalamet's harness, Cody Fern's heels: Stars shatter gender norms at the Golden Globes

Stars brought the glamour to the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and the red carpet was filled with high fashion that went against the norm. Several stars chose gender-bending outfits that broke stereotypes and made the best-dressed competition hard to judge.

1. Cody Fern

"American Crime Story" actor Cody Fern attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 6, 2019. Steve Granitz/ Getty Images

The "Assassination of Giani Versace: American Crime Story" star wore a smokey eye and a semi-sheer blouse. He strayed from the house of Versace, choosing to wear Margiela heels.

2. Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet, who brought his mother as a date, wore a black sequined harness by Louis Vuitton. The hand-made sparkly garment was made custom for the "Beautiful Boy" actor, according to the brand's artistic director, Virgil Abloh.

3. Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe, the first black woman to win an Emmy for writing in 2017, attended the Golden Globes as a presenter this year. With her girlfriend, Alana Mayo, by her side, Waithe wore an all-black Prada suit with a black turtleneck and simple gold chain.

4. Billy Porter

Nominated for best actor in a television series-drama, Billy Porter wore a custom suit and cape by Randi Rahm. The "Pose" actor's embellished ensemble dazzled on the red carpet, with the bright pink lining on the inside of his floor-length cape matching his pink Gucci loafers.

5. Judy Greer

Judy Greer attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Steve Granitz/ Getty Images

Judy Greer, who stars along side Jim Carrey in the Golden Globe-nominated show "Kidding," wore an elegant black tuxedo.

6. Sara Gilbert and Lind Perry



Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry arrive at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The couple suited up for the Golden Globes – each wearing a far-from-boring pants suit. Gilbert chose a black velvet suit while Perry wore a gold metallic one. Each donned a t-shirt underneath.

7. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic





Julia Roberts' outfit combined the best of both worlds: an elegant floor-length chiffon gown with crisp black trousers underneath.

