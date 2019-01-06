Golden Globes red carpet 2019

    • Sandra Oh

      Sandra Oh arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg

      Hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Kiki Layne

      Kiki Layne ("If Beale Street Could Talk") arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Francia Raisa

      Francia Raisa arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Tiziana Rocca

      Tiziana Rocca arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Jodie Comer

      Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve") arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Jamie Lee Curtis

      Jamie Lee Curtis ("Halloween") arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Lucy Boynton

      Lucy Boynton ("Bohemian Rhapsody") arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Willem Dafoe and Giada Colagrande

      Best Actor in a Drama nominee Willem Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate") and his wife, actor-director Giada Colagrande, arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Ryan Seacrest

      Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

      Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

      Jim Carrey (a nominee for the TV series "Kidding") and Ginger Gonzaga arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Kristin Cavallari

      Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Dakota Fanning

      Dakota Fanning arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Elsie Fisher

      Elsie Fisher (a Best Actress nominee for "Eighth Grade") arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Jameela Jamil

      Jameela Jamil ("The Good Place") arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Jeannie Mai

      Jeannie Mai arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    • Lili Reinhart

      Lili Reinhart ("Riverdale") arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

      Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP