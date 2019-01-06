A look at the 76th annual Golden Globes ceremony

This year's Golden Globe Awards kick off Sunday evening. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual awards show at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

In film, the satirical Dick Cheney biopic "Vice" leads the field with six nominations. In television, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" leads with four.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who organizes the ceremony, selected a somewhat diverse and politically charged field of nominees. Marvel Studios picked up its first Golden Globes nom with "Black Panther," and Spike Lee's provocative "BlacKkKlansman" landed four nominations.

The association, however, was criticized for failing to include female director in three major categories: best director and both best picture categories (comedy or drama). During last year's show, Natalie Portman criticized the lack of female nominees for best director. She presented the award, saying, "And here are all the male nominees."

Check back below for the full list of winners as they are announced.