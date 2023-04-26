We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Life insurance provides vital financial protection for both policyholders and those who depend on them. In return for a moderate fee to a provider each month (frequently discounted if paid on an annual basis), account holders can secure coverage for hundreds of thousands of dollars or even more than $1 million.

There are multiple types of life insurance to choose from, with term life being one of the more popular kinds. Unlike whole life insurance, which lasts for the duration of the insured's life, term life insurance expires after a predetermined time period (hence the name term). It also doesn't come with a cash reserve the policyholder can use while they're still alive. There are, however, multiple benefits to term life insurance that make it valuable for both young and older policyholders.

3 times term life insurance is worth it

Here are three instances when term life insurance is worth getting.

When you're on a budget

Term life insurance is generally the least expensive type of life insurance on the market, making it an attractive option for those who want the protection life insurance offers but don't want to break the bank to get it. Term life insurance costs vary based on the applicant's health, age, occupation and other factors. That said, many people can secure a robust term life insurance policy for less than $100 a month.

When you have short-term needs

Term life insurance can be especially valuable to have when you have short-term financial needs.

Perhaps you want coverage until your children have finished school and their tuition is paid off. In this instance, a term policy may be better than a whole policy. Similarly, if you'll be financially stable in the near future but aren't quite there yet, a term policy could be valuable. And if you need life insurance to protect your small business - but you're planning to retire in the upcoming years - then term life insurance could be worth securing to help bridge the gap.

When you have a mortgage

You don't necessarily need term life insurance if you have a mortgage. But if you have multiple payments to go until it's paid in full and you want to make sure payments will be covered in your absence, then a term life insurance policy is worth it for you.

Remember, term life insurance only lasts for a set term before you have to renew, making it an optimal type of life insurance for those with outstanding mortgage balances. Confirm the mortgage balance you currently owe and find out the amount of time your bank expects you to pay it off in. Then apply for a term life insurance policy in that amount (or slightly higher to be safe) and time frame.

The bottom line

Term life insurance can be valuable at multiple times. It's particularly worth having when you're on a tight budget and can only afford minimal protections. It's also helpful to have when you have short-term financial needs with a clear end goal in sight. And for many homeowners, it can be a smart way to cover their remaining mortgage payments, too.