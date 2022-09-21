5 factors that affect life insurance rates

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Life insurance and the financial protection it provides is something most financial advisers consider worthy.

Many adults should have basic life insurance in place and some should also have a supplemental policy. But it's worth noting that all life insurance policies are not equal - and some may cost more than others, depending on your personal circumstances.

As you embark on the application process, it helps to fully understand the factors that influence costs.

5 factors that influence life insurance rates

If you're a working adult, spouse or parent, you'll likely benefit from having some type of life insurance policy. Though millions of Americans would benefit from having life insurance, that doesn't necessarily mean that they will have the same experience or pay the same price. That's because the cost of life insurance varies from person to person and is dependent on a wide range of factors such as:

Age: This is an obvious one but should not go overlooked, even if you're older and healthy. An applicant who's younger is less likely to run into health issues than an older one. So, younger policyholders are a less risky bet, even if both groups are equally healthy. Accordingly, the younger you are, the less you'll have to pay. As you age, the rate will rise. Health: If you're sick, have a current medical condition or any pre-existing ones, you may pay more for life insurance than if you were fit with no issues. This is especially true for smokers as the health issues they are prone to are well known, making them problematic to insure at a reasonable cost. Gender: It may seem unfair for one sex to pay more but, statistically, women live longer than men. Since men often (but not always) die at an earlier age than women, they can expect to pay more for their life insurance coverage. Policy type: Not all policies are created equal. Some offer cash-out options whole and term life insurance Family medical history: Your genetics play a role when getting life insurance. A history of cancer, heart disease or diabetes could be an indicator of your own health. If you have a family background with any major health issues, it could be a determining factor in what you pay for life insurance.

Other life insurance rate considerations

While the above five factors are some of the most important ones when trying to determine how much you'll pay for life insurance, they aren't the only considerations a company will account for. Factors such as your occupation, driving record and personal lifestyle may also come into play. Anything that's considered risky will likely lead to a higher rate.

Conversely, if these factors are insignificant, don't expect them to have a material effect on the cost.

As mentioned above, life insurance is something many adults should have but the costs they pay to have it will vary significantly. Know what to expect before applying.