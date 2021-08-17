Tim Tebow cut by Jacksonville Jaguars, ending his NFL return

It looks like Tim Tebow's shot at a second NFL career has come to an end. The former football star, who sought a return to the sport after a six-year hiatus, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Tebow, 34, responded to the team's decision in a series of tweets.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I've never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I'm grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream," he wrote. "Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey."

Tebow concluded his posts with a Bible verse, "And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28"

The tight end briefly played in the Jags' first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Tim Tebow in Jacksonville on July 30, 2021. JAMES GILBERT / Getty

Tebow rose to fame more than a decade ago, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and leading the University of Florida to two national championship titles while he was the quarterback for the Gators.

The Denver Broncos drafted him in the first round (25th overall) in 2010. After spending time with the Broncos, the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, he ended up with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 but was cut at the end of training camp.

He then pursued a career in baseball, joining the minor leagues in 2016 and making it all the way to the triple-A team of the New York Mets. Tebow announced his retirement from the league earlier this year.