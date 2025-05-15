Is TikTok down? Here's what to know.

Some TikTok users may have had their scrolling interrupted on Thursday after an outage reportedly affected thousands of users.

Over 33,000 outages were reported, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks app outages.

Users started reporting issues around 4 p.m, with reports peaking around 4:30 p.m. An hour later, reports of outages had eased to around 13,000.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment. None of the social media platform's main X accounts had posted about the outage as of 6:15 p.m. EST.

TikTok's popularity has soared in recent years along with the rise in influencer culture. The app is estimated to have over 2 billion users worldwide.

Former President Biden signed a law last year that threatened the future of TikTok in the U.S, although President Trump has pushed back the deadline for enforcement. In early April, he said he would delay the ban for 75 days.