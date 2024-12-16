TikTok CEO meets with Trump ahead of January ban

Trump says he has "a warm spot" for TikTok when asked about ban

Washington — President-elect Trump is meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Chew on Monday at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

The news was first reported by CNN.

A spokesperson for TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At a news conference earlier Monday, Trump had warm words about TikTok and its near-term future.

"We'll take a look at TikTok. You know, I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok, because I won youth by 34 points. And there are those that say that TikTok has something to do with that," Trump said when asked about how he would stop a ban. Harris won 54% of voters under 30, but Trump made inroads.

During his first term in the White House, Trump tried to ban the app.

President Biden earlier this year signed into law a bill passed by Congress requiring TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, face a Jan. 19 deadline to cut ties or be banned in the U.S. The companies have tried to delay the deadline pending a Supreme Court review, but a federal appeals court, which upheld the law, denied the request last week. The companies asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily pause the law.

"A modest delay in enforcing the Act will create breathing room for this Court to conduct an orderly review and the new Administration to evaluate this matter — before this vital channel for Americans to communicate with their fellow citizens and the world is closed," the emergency application said.

The filing asked the Supreme Court to make a decision on the request by Jan. 6 so ByteDance and TikTok can "coordinate with their service providers to perform the complex task of shutting down the TikTok platform only in the United States" if the justices decline.

A 90-day extension could be granted if a sale is in process by the deadline. But TikTok has argued that a sale is unfeasible and the Chinese government opposes the sale of the algorithm which powers the app.