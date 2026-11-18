Washington — Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Wednesday it's still an "open question" whether Republicans have the votes to approve a massive new defense package along party lines by the end of the year, following calls from the Trump administration for an infusion of money before Democrats take control.

Senate Republicans have been considering using the reconciliation process for a third time under the second Trump administration to approve the Pentagon's request for $350 billion in new funding. The push has taken on new urgency in recent days, with some Republicans warning that Democrats would abandon defense funds due to their opposition to the war with Iran.

But after a series of GOP conference meetings on Wednesday, Thune said Republicans are still considering their options, pointing to the possibility of approving the funds with the help of Democrats through the normal appropriations process.

The reconciliation process would allow Republicans to pass new funding without Democratic support, but it opens the door to a marathon series of votes on amendments that can stretch overnight. The Senate is only scheduled to be in session for another three weeks before the chamber recesses for the winter holidays, with Democrats set to take control of the chamber in the new year.

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee that would kick-start the reconciliation process, told reporters that Republicans probably wouldn't move forward on reconciliation this week, but "we're not taking it off the table at all."

Thune said "there is a window in which we could still do [a reconciliation package] if we don't get on it before Thanksgiving holiday." Asked if Republicans could start the process this week, he laughed and said, "Let's just say it's an option."

Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg met with Senate Republicans during a closed-door lunch meeting earlier Wednesday. Ahead of the meeting, Thune told CBS News that Feinberg needed to make the case to his conference, including by confirming the Pentagon's top-line funding number and explaining why the funds are necessary.

"And I think to confirm, obviously, what a lot of our defense hawks have been saying, and that is that we're running out of everything, and that if we're to defend the country, we need a significant amount of funding for defense, which probably isn't going to happen through the normal appropriations process of the Democrats," Thune said. "He's got to make that argument and persuade enough Republicans to get to 50."

Asked after the meeting Wednesday why he thinks Democrats may be willing to help fund defense, Thune said, "I don't know that they will, but we think that we ought to at least explore that possibility."

"I think that's kind of a consensus view that our members have at the moment, and there are multiple ways in which we can do that," he said. "So we're working through it."

Republicans have also been considering moving additional funding for the Federal Aviation Administration through the budget reconciliation process, after an outage last week prompted a rare nationwide ground stop. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy met with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, where he sought $50 billion to overhaul the system. But Republicans appeared largely skeptical of the figure leaving the meeting.

The decision comes after Republicans approved President Trump's massive defense, policy and tax agenda through budget reconciliation last year. Republicans also approved a second reconciliation measure to fund the Department of Homeland Security's immigration enforcement agencies earlier this year, after Democrats refused for months, seeking reforms to the enforcement after federal agents fatally shot two American citizens in Minneapolis earlier in the year.