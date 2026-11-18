The contractor that owns the network running the nation's air traffic control system took several hours to pinpoint the source of an outage that caused Friday's nationwide ground stop, forcing a delay in lifting it, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

L3Harris' network operations center is located in Melbourne, Florida, and provides real-time updates to network outages in the ATC system. On Friday, however, sources say the company was not immediately able to identify the IP address where the issue was originating. Where the outage had occurred should have been immediately apparent, given the sophistication of the system that tracks outages, another source said.

The FAA's Federal Telecommunications Infrastructure network, known as FTI, became unstable as data flooded the network, attempting to connect 1,000 times every 4 to 5 seconds, the FAA said. This resulted in a disruption of the system and "instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds."

The FAA's initial investigation identified two possible sources, one in Amarillo, Texas, and the other in El Dorado, Arkansas. The agency and L3Harris ultimately concluded that the Arkansas site, where a new router was being deployed, had caused the outage.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters on Tuesday that L3Harris needs to perform better amid concerns about its ability to monitor the network.

"They didn't identify and isolate. That concerns me," Duffy said on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

L3Harris says that its network operations center is monitored 24/7 to identify latency issues and outages.

The company referred CBS News to its statement from Saturday afternoon, in response to inquiries.

In that statement, L3Harris said it has worked "in close coordination with the FAA" on modernizing the National Airspace System and has completed more than 70% of the conversion from legacy copper wires to fiber optics.

The company said it supports the FAA's investigation into the conditions that caused the nationwide ground stop.