Three year old killed in drive-by shooting just outside Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Police near Atlanta are investigating after a three-year-old boy was shot and killed late Sunday night, reports CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV. The child's mother said a grey Dodge Charger pulled up to her vehicle at a stop light just before midnight, and the driver showed what she thought was a paintball gun.

She told police she heard a pop, but drove on.

"She heard a real gunshot. She didn't think anything of it," DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy told the station.

The suspect fled the scene, and the mother drove on, then noticed her child wasn't breathing. The boy was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

police continue to investigate and search for a suspect.